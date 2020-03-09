Warren Students Participate In Pacer's National Bullying Prevention Solutions Contest

The National Bullying Prevention Center’s Facebook Album, which includes many of the Fall 2019 contest prize recipients, is located here or by going to their Facebook page photo album for the contest.
Congratulations to the following students who participated in the contest:
Ember Johnson, Chloe Sanders, Erin Chambers, Khamryn Jackson, Addision McDougald,
Allie Adair, and Kalees Lewis (“Anti-Bullying” Skit)
Alyssa Wise, Dynastie Palmer, Morgan Andrews, and Caitlin Wardlaw (“A Bullying Skit”)
William Thornton and Wesley Smith (“Always Believe”)
Morgan Andrews, Autumn Adams, and Skylar Parker (“Anti-Bullying” Poster)
Reiss Cornish, Landon Thurman, Jaxson Angle, and Aden Moore (“Be an Upstander” Video)
Bra’miya Jones (“Blinded Girl” Drawing)
Javier Villeda (“Bullying” Drawing)
Zy’ondrea Washington (“Bullying” Story)
Ty’anne Davis (“No Bullying” Drawing)
Alayjah Strong, Krystal Walton (not pictured), Shanna Morman, Bra’hiya Jones, Jaleah Wilson (not pictured), Tyrielle Davis (“Stop the Bullying” Video)
Jermiah Moore (“The Bullying Comics Vol. I”)
Jaelynn Curry (“WHY” Narrative)
Jude Cathey, Carter Cessor, Bleyze Fellows, Colton Steen, and Braxton Hembree (“WMS Bullying Skit”)
Mary Hill, Joshua Green, Jordan Williams, Brookelyn Hoeppner, and Jaden Childs (“You Matter Because...” – Upstander Bully Prevention Video)
No comments:
Post a Comment