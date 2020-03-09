Monday, March 9, 2020

Warren Students Participate In Pacer's National Bullying Prevention Solutions Contest

Several Warren Middle School students recently participated in the nation-wide Students with Solutions contest sponsored by Pacer’s National Bullying Prevention Center, in partnership with Planet Fitness' Judgement Free Generation. Students were introduced to the contest by Mrs. Sandy Hollingsworth, Warren Middle School Counselor, with a video followed by a discussion of how to prevent bullying through intentional acts of kindness, acceptance, and inclusion.  The contest received submissions from schools, classrooms, and individuals across the country. Each entry showcased a creative representation—in the form of videos, art, photos, poems, and more—of what the students envisioned for preventing bullying through kindness. All Warren Middle School students who entered were awarded the title of one of five Kindness Advocates Classrooms across the nation.  The school will also receive outside games worth $200.00 in recognition of these students’ hard work and dedication.

The National Bullying Prevention Center’s Facebook Album, which includes many of the Fall 2019 contest prize recipients, is located here or by going to their Facebook page photo album for the contest.

Congratulations to the following students who participated in the contest:

Ember Johnson, Chloe Sanders, Erin Chambers, Khamryn Jackson, Addision McDougald,
Allie Adair, and Kalees Lewis (“Anti-Bullying” Skit)

Alyssa Wise, Dynastie Palmer, Morgan Andrews, and Caitlin Wardlaw (“A Bullying Skit”)

William Thornton and Wesley Smith (“Always Believe”)

Morgan Andrews, Autumn Adams, and Skylar Parker (“Anti-Bullying” Poster)

Reiss Cornish, Landon Thurman, Jaxson Angle, and Aden Moore (“Be an Upstander” Video)

Bra’miya Jones (“Blinded Girl” Drawing)

Javier Villeda (“Bullying” Drawing)

Zy’ondrea Washington (“Bullying” Story)

Ty’anne Davis (“No Bullying” Drawing)

Alayjah Strong, Krystal Walton (not pictured), Shanna Morman, Bra’hiya Jones, Jaleah Wilson (not pictured), Tyrielle Davis (“Stop the Bullying” Video)

Jermiah Moore (“The Bullying Comics Vol. I”)

Jaelynn Curry (“WHY” Narrative)

Jude Cathey, Carter Cessor, Bleyze Fellows, Colton Steen, and Braxton Hembree (“WMS Bullying Skit”)

Mary Hill, Joshua Green, Jordan Williams, Brookelyn Hoeppner, and Jaden  Childs (“You Matter Because...” – Upstander Bully Prevention Video)



