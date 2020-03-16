Warren Water and Sewer Makes COVID-19 Statement

Warren Water and Sewer is actively monitoring COVID-19 updates and briefing ourselves on the urgency of care and caution to prevent the spread of this virus. Due to the statewide concern, in effort to prevent the spread of this virus, Warren Water & Sewer will close to the public on Tuesday, March 17th, 2020.
The Water Department will remain fully staffed during this time, working diligently to ensure our customers continue to receive quality water and customer service. Please note that your normal paying habits may be altered temporarily. You may reach us at (870) 226-2321 if you need any assistance. Below is our preferred method of pay during this serious matter.
Pay by phone (870) 226-2321
Pay online at www.pay.warrenarwater.com
Night Deposit, conveniently located by our office door
All of these payment options are available for Southwest Warren Rural Water and Corinth Valley Rural Water customers as well.
Should you have any questions or need any assistance, please feel free to contact our office at (870) 226-2321 during normal business hours. The health and safety of customers and staff is of our utmost importance.
Tenay Reep
Manager
Warren Water & Sewer
The Water Department will remain fully staffed during this time, working diligently to ensure our customers continue to receive quality water and customer service. Please note that your normal paying habits may be altered temporarily. You may reach us at (870) 226-2321 if you need any assistance. Below is our preferred method of pay during this serious matter.
Pay by phone (870) 226-2321
Pay online at www.pay.warrenarwater.com
Night Deposit, conveniently located by our office door
All of these payment options are available for Southwest Warren Rural Water and Corinth Valley Rural Water customers as well.
Should you have any questions or need any assistance, please feel free to contact our office at (870) 226-2321 during normal business hours. The health and safety of customers and staff is of our utmost importance.
Tenay Reep
Manager
Warren Water & Sewer
No comments:
Post a Comment