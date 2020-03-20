Warren Water & Sewer Extending Delinquent Shutoffs for March

At Warren Water & Sewer, our mission is to deliver safe, reliable, and quality drinking water to the citizens of Warren. As part of the response to the spread of COVID-19, commonly referred to as Coronavirus, Warren Water & Sewer is extending the delinquent shutoffs for March and waiving the $25.00 delinquent fee to ensure that no customer is without water service during the pandemic.
Public health and safety are Warren Water & Sewer's highest priority. Given the critical importance of personal hygiene to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and the potential for economic disruptions that may present our customers with unique financial hardships that may affect their ability to pay on time, we feel this action is necessary and appropriate to ensure that no one is without water service at this critical time.
While services will not be terminated during the extended period, customers will still be billed for water and wastewater services, and past-due balances will continue to accrue if payment is not made, which may result in service termination after the moratorium is lifted.
Warren Water & Sewer's drinking water treatment protocol includes filtration and disinfection procedures that are effective in removing viruses. Warren Water & Sewer's water
is safe to drink and to use for personal hygiene activities. All customers are encouraged to follow the hygiene and social distancing guidance of the Centers for Disease Control.
Warren Water and Sewer is instituting emergency business continuity measures to ensure that service is not interrupted and critical operations continue during the pandemic. As part of these precautions to protect essential staff, Warren Water & Sewer's in-person billing counters will be closed until further notice. Bills can still be paid online at www.pay.warrenarwater.com , by mail, by phone, and through the night deposit box outside the office at 106 N. Myrtle St.
Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact our office during regular business hours at (870) 226-2321.
Tenay Reep
Manager
Warren Water & Sewer
