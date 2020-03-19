Water and Sewer Urges Citizens To Utilize Tap Water

Press Release
For Immediate Release - March 18, 2020
At Warren Water & Sewer, our mission is to deliver safe, reliable, and quality drinking water to the citizens of Warren. The health and safety of our staff and the community we serve is of utmost importance. Due to stringent year-round monitoring and sampling requirements for safety and water quality, we are confident there are not any public health issues due to water purity.
We are actively monitoring and following guidance protocol while receiving up to date information regarding the illness from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC has stated COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has not been detected in drinking water. We want to assure you that COVID-19 has no impact on our water quality or supply.
Tap water is reliable and safer than most bottled water due to the high standards required of public drinking water. There is no need to purchase excessive amounts of bottled water. Safe quality drinking water is our main priority. Water will be readily available at your tap in your homes and businesses.
For additional information on COVID-19 and drinking water, please visit:
CDC- Water Transmission and COVID-19
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/water.html
EPA- Coronavirus and Drinking Water and Wastewater
https://www.epa.gov/coronavirus/coronavirus-and-drinking-water-and-wastewater
WHO- Water treatment practices effective against COVID-19, WHO says
https://waterfm.com/water-treatment-practices-effective-against-covid-19-who-says/
Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact our office during regular business hours at (870) 226-2321.
Tenay Reep
Manager
For Immediate Release - March 18, 2020
At Warren Water & Sewer, our mission is to deliver safe, reliable, and quality drinking water to the citizens of Warren. The health and safety of our staff and the community we serve is of utmost importance. Due to stringent year-round monitoring and sampling requirements for safety and water quality, we are confident there are not any public health issues due to water purity.
We are actively monitoring and following guidance protocol while receiving up to date information regarding the illness from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC has stated COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has not been detected in drinking water. We want to assure you that COVID-19 has no impact on our water quality or supply.
Tap water is reliable and safer than most bottled water due to the high standards required of public drinking water. There is no need to purchase excessive amounts of bottled water. Safe quality drinking water is our main priority. Water will be readily available at your tap in your homes and businesses.
For additional information on COVID-19 and drinking water, please visit:
CDC- Water Transmission and COVID-19
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/water.html
EPA- Coronavirus and Drinking Water and Wastewater
https://www.epa.gov/coronavirus/coronavirus-and-drinking-water-and-wastewater
WHO- Water treatment practices effective against COVID-19, WHO says
https://waterfm.com/water-treatment-practices-effective-against-covid-19-who-says/
Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact our office during regular business hours at (870) 226-2321.
Tenay Reep
Manager
No comments:
Post a Comment