What does Quarantine mean? Questions answered by Bradley County Local Health Unit County Health Officer Dr. Michelle Weaver

A growing number of people have tested positive with Covid-19 in the United States. Many people have had close contacts with these individuals and have been placed on quarantine. A quarantine is a time that someone who has potential for infection are advised to stay home with specific instructions to help decrease spread of disease.
Who needs to Quarantine?
Anyone that has been exposed to a Covid-19 positive patient. Anyone that has vivid-18 symptoms should also stay home and separate.
How long should I quarantine?
14 days of self-quarantine is typically recommended.
What do I do to properly self-quarantine?
Separation If you are potentially infectious, it is important that you separate yourself from your partner, your housemates, your children, etc To be on the safe side, you should keep a distance from your pets, according to the CDC, although pets are not known to transmit the coronavirus.
Quarantine instructions-
Stay home unless you must see a doctor. No trips to the office or school, no shopping. If you must come out of your room, wear a mask. And don’t share towels.
Have a room and bathroom set aside for your exclusive use if possible. Every surface you cough on or touch could become contaminated with the virus.
You should have no visitors, and keep three to six feet away from others. Don’t take any public transportation.
Masks should be worn if you must be around other people during quarantine or isolation.
Practice good hygiene. If you cough or sneeze, you should cover your mouth and nose with a tissue, and discard the used tissue in a lined trash can. Then you must immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
You can use sanitizer (60% or high alcohol content), but soap and water are preferred.
Even if you haven’t coughed or sneezed, you should wash your hands frequently, and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, if you haven’t just washed them.
Disinfect often. Don’t share dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels or bedding with anyone (including your pets). Wash these items after you use them.
Countertops, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets and bedside tables are considered “high-touch surfaces” — wipe them often with a household cleanser.
Frequently wipe down surfaces that may be contaminated by bodily fluids, including blood and stool.
Keep an eye on your health and call a doctor if you develop symptoms or if they worsen. Make sure to tell the medical staff that you are at risk of infection with the coronavirus.
What about the family or other household members that live with the quarantined?
Household members may leave the house, but it’s going to be their job to stock up on groceries, pick up prescriptions, take care of the quarantined and keep the place clean.
Family members and other occupants should monitor the patient’s symptoms and call a health provider if they see a turn for the worse.
When around a symptomatic patient, household members must wear a face mask, as well as gloves if they have contact with his or her bodily fluids. These should be thrown away immediately, never reused.
