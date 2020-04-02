2 minors killed, one woman injured in early morning car accident south of Warren

|Red pin indicates the approximate location of the Thursday morning accident.
According to the Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary, a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu, was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 63. A 2007 Honda Civic was traveling northbound with two occupants, a male minor and a female minor.
The Honda Civic, which was traveling northbound, went left of the center line into the southbound lane and collided with the Chevrolet Malibu head-on. The Chevrolet Malibu was driven by eighteen year-old Katelyn Johnson of Warren. Johnson was injured in the accident. Her condition is unknown fully at this time. She was taken to the Bradley County Medical Center.
The male driver and the female passenger of the Honda Civic, both minors, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Weather conditions were clear at the time of the accident and the road was dry.
