47 year-old woman charged with felony drug possession and more

On April 21, 2020, at approximately 2:36 p.m. the Bradley County Sheriff's Department executed a search warrant at the residence of Constance Renee Bryant, located at 728 Bradley 33 Hermitage, Arkansas.
The discovery and seizure of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia associated with the use of methamphetamine, and three firearms were seized from the residence.
Constance Renee Bryant, W/F, 47 years of age, was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance Schedule I or II Class D Felony, Possession of drug paraphernalia Class D Felony, and Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms Class Y Felony.
