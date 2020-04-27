Arkansas surpasses 3,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19

"It's looking positive in terms of the trends, the trajectory, here in the state of Arkansas," said Governor Asa Hutchinson during a Monday press conference in Little Rock.
There have been a total of 3,017 confirmed cases in the State, with 987 recoveries so far. 50 people have lost their lives due to the virus. Although Arkansas has seen several days of a down trend, it has not lasted for at least two weeks, the time period recommended by the federal government for a reopening of normal cultural and societal functions such as dine-in restaurants, hair salons, and gyms. Gatherings of 10 or more people in an indoor space are also currently prohibited.
The State did ease restrictions on elective medical procedures Monday. Certain guidelines must still be met by health providers to perform said procedures.
Plans are set for readdressing the restrictions on restaurants and bars on Wednesday of this week. Salons and barbershops will be looked at again on Friday, while church gatherings and other large event situations will be taken into consideration May 4.
As of April 27, Bradley County was reporting eight positive cases with five recovered, and one death.
As of April 27, Bradley County was reporting eight positive cases with five recovered, and one death.
No comments:
Post a Comment