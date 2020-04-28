Tuesday, April 28, 2020

BC Health Unit no longer open till 6pm on Wednesday

At this time Bradley County Health Unit will no longer be open till 6pm on Wed which was our late clinic day ( Starting March 25).

We will be open 8-430 Monday –Friday. Our phone number is 870-226-8440 and 870-820-8441.
We continue to see clients at this time.  We do have to take temperatures of our clients before they enter the building.
at 9:00 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)