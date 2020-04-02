BCMC Updates Hours on Hospital Doors and Visitation Restrictions

The front door of the hospital on Bradley Street remains closed to foot traffic and the hospital door on Jolley Street next to the ER Waiting Room is also still closed to foot traffic.
The BCMC Emergency Room entrance is open to patients needing emergency room services.
All hospital visitors will be screened using the current Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines before they are permitted entry. Visitors that do not clear screening will not be allowed into the hospital.
To learn more about the COVID-19 coronavirus in Arkansas please visit the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov or call 1-800-803-7847. More information on COVID-19 can be found at https://uamshealth.com/coronavirus/. BCMC strongly encourages anyone who thinks they have symptoms of COVID-19 to please call their primary care physician first for instructions.
No comments:
Post a Comment