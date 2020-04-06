Bradley County Extension Homemakers work to sew medical masks

The Bradley County Extension Homemakers have been very busy the last couple of weeks meeting the needs of medical workers, family, friends, and other community members by sewing medical masks. Among the supplied were the Bradley County Medical Center, Drew Memorial Hospital, JRMC, Dr. George, Dr. Pennington and Dr. Wharton (Mainline Medical), Human Development Center, Mayor's Office, and many other out of town facilities. A total of approximately 450 masks have been sewn with around 250 volunteer hours contributed.
