Bradley County Livestock Barn To Hold Sale April 18

The Bradley County Livestock Barn is set to hold a sale April 18 at noon at their Warren facility. According to the staff, the Livestock sale will be held under the protocols and recommendations from the state with precautions being taken for COVID-19.
They will be taking cattle on Friday and Saturday. Their facebook page does note that checks will be mailed and social distancing is required. There will be no concessions.
For additional information, please contact the Bradley County Livestock Barn. You can visit their facebook page by CLICKING HERE.
They will be taking cattle on Friday and Saturday. Their facebook page does note that checks will be mailed and social distancing is required. There will be no concessions.
For additional information, please contact the Bradley County Livestock Barn. You can visit their facebook page by CLICKING HERE.
No comments:
Post a Comment