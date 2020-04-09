Changes made for Monday's Warren City Council Meeting

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 there are some changes to the way the City Council meeting will be conducted. City business will continue, but the concern for the health and safety of our citizens, Council Members and city staff will dictate our procedures to conduct business. The City Council meeting will be held at 5:30 at the Municipal Building. City Council Members will participate in the meeting by phone. Limited staff will be present. We will adhere to the Governor’s directive of no more than 10 at a gathering. If you plan to attend, please call the Mayor’s office at 870-226-6743 Monday by 4:00 pm. If you have public comments, you may email those comments to denisa.pennington@cityofwarren.us by 3:00 pm Monday. Masks will be required to enter the building and seating will be 6 ft. apart. We will have a limited agenda that includes only the items that need immediate consideration.
Please continue to practice social distancing, washing your hands, and stay home if you are sick.
Thank you for your cooperation.
Please continue to practice social distancing, washing your hands, and stay home if you are sick.
Thank you for your cooperation.
No comments:
Post a Comment