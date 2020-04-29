City Council purchases new solid waste equipment

Sanitation Manager May explained the urgency of the matter before the council. The city roll off truck used at the solid waste transfer station to move and replace compacted garbage has broken down and needs to be replaced. It is very old. Without a roll off truck the city cannot compact and transport garbage. The city had secured three quotes for a used truck and quotes form local financial institutions to provide financing to make the purchase.
Council Members voted 5-0 to purchase a used truck from the low bidder, Don Baskins Truck Sales The price is $47,000.00. The best proposal for financing the expense was Warren Bank and Trust Company of Warren. They offered a loan for 60 months at an interest rate of 1.75%. The council approved the loan agreement with Warren Bank.
According to Mayor Pennington, funds from the Sanitation Depreciation fund will be used to make payments. This will keep the city within budget for 2020. Future budgets will have to include the expenses as necessary. The city sets aside a percentage of monthly sanitation fees for depreciation.
