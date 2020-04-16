City of Warren offers place to dispose of spoiled food

The City of Warren is offering a way for residents to get rid of spoiled food waste. In a facebook post Thursday morning, the City said the following:
With so many citizens without power, we know that there is now food that you need to toss but are unsure what to do with it. Behind the Municipal building you will find two dumpsters where you can toss spoiled food that you do not want in your trash can. These dumpsters are being emptied every morning. Please do not leave anything on the ground around them, we need these items to be INSIDE the dumpster.
