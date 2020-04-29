Community Action Board meets for April

The Southeast Arkansas Community Action Board of Directors conducted their monthly meeting April 21 at 1:00pm. The meeting was held by public conference call.
Action was taken to approve the Technical Assistance Plan and to allow the Executive Director to sign off on the Payroll Protection Plan. Reports on all programs were presented.
Everyone was reminded that the offices remain closed but anyone needing assistance or information should call the office. Staff is available.
The next meeting is set for May 19 at 1:00pm and will be by conference call.
