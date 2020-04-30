County Judge makes statement on County General and Road budgets

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and financial cuts that are being passed on to the counties, the Bradley County Quorum Court has made a decision to eliminate positions in the County General and Road budgets.
The roads will continue to get graded and worked on. The landfill will still be open and trash will continue to be picked up. The Sheriff's Department will continue to work to serve the citizens of Bradley County At the moment the Courthouse is still closed to the public. We are available by phone. You can your pay taxes or bills over the phone or you can mail your payments to 101 East Cedar Warren, AR 71671. You can assess over the phone. All offices are available by phone Monday - Friday from 8:00 A.M. until 4:30 P.M. at the following numbers: County Assessor (870) 226-2211 County Clerk (870) 226-3464 County Circuit Clerk (870) 226-2272 County Collector (870) 226-8400 County Judge (870) 226-3853 County Landfill (870) 820-3234 Open 7:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. Sheriff's Office (870) 226-3491 County Solid Waste (870) 226-8470 County Treasurer (870) 226-8402
We appreciate the citizens of Bradley County and ask that you please have patience with us during these unsettling times.
Respectfully Yours,
Klay McKinney Bradley County
