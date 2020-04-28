Dates set for Arkansas State Park phased reopening

|Governor Asa Hutchinson addressing reporters during a Tuesday, April 28 Covid-19 update.
“We want to invite Arkansans back into our parks,” said Heritage and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst.
Phase one of reopening will begin May 1 with RV only camping resuming for in-state customers. No out of state customers will be allowed to make reservations. RVs must be self-contained and there will be a contactless check-in/check out.
May 15 will see another segment of Arkansas State Parks resuming business. Visitor information centers, retail, and exhibits will once again be open to customers. Each will have limited capacity, and as the Governor stated, “we still need to socially distance.”
Some examples of amenities which will open May 15 include restaurants and food service facilities at all State Parks, museums and exhibits, retail locations such as visitor centers, gift shops, and golf pro shops. Marinas and rental equipment will be opening up May 15 as well.
According to State officials, some select high use trails will remain closed for now. Visitors will need to check with individual state parks prior to planning a trail hike to make sure the trail is open.
Governor Hutchinson also gave an update on the State’s Covid-19 situation. There are now a total of 3,111 total cases, 1,913 of which are active. 94 new cases were announced Tuesday, many of which are at the Cummins Prison unit. 104 people remain hospitalized and 20 are on a ventilator. Two more Arkansans passed away due to Covid-19, bringing the number of total deaths to 52. Bradley County has had one.
Testing continues to be a concern, but the Governor appeared confident testing material will increase. “We can say in May we will reach the 2% threshold for our Arkansas population,” noted Hutchinson.
The Governor was also asked about reports that the Trump Administration was urging states to reopen schools. Hutchinson replied that “we have already made a decision to close the schools this year” in Arkansas, and with so little time left in the regular school year as it is, that won’t be happening. Schools resuming classes will be address over the summer prior to the 2020-2021 school year.
An announcement is expected tomorrow for public in-service dining restaurants.
No comments:
Post a Comment