Dr. David H. Preston Center for Christian Counseling to offer online services

The Dr. David H. Preston Center for Christian Counseling (DHP Clinic) is a counseling center that opened in Warren at the end of last year. We are a counseling clinic with licensed and trained professionals with biblical world views. We offer a wide variety of different counseling services, we work within budgets, and we take all major insurances. We currently have offices throughout Southeast Arkansas. Our goal is to provide help, hope, and healing. We were planning on having our grand opening with the addition of our newest therapist at the Warren location when COVID-19 broke out.
We are pleased to announce that we will now be able to offer the same quality biblical counseling completely online! It is safe, secure, and easy to set up! Telehealth allows us to still walk through the difficult parts of life with you while maintaining CDC guidelines. We believe that in a time like this, mental health can be one of the hardest hit in this difficult season. We are here to help!
To book an appointment, visit https://dhpccc.securevideo.com/Book
You can also call or text (870) 466-3024 for our Warren location and (870) 878-3194 for our El Dorado location.
You can also visit our website at www.dhpcenters.com and you can find us on Facebook.
