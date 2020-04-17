News
Friday, April 17, 2020
Entergy announces new estimated time of power restoration for parts of Warren
In a text sent to customers late Friday, Entergy announced a new estimated time of power restoration for the Warren area. They now say it should be back by Saturday at 10pm.
4:40 PM
