Entergy Arkansas releases a statement on restoring power

In the wake of violent thunderstorms across Arkansas on Easter, crews are working to restore power to 126,426 Entergy Arkansas customers throughout the southern half of the state. This will be a multi-day restoration. We understand what a burden it will be for customers to be without electricity while sheltering at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. We will work to get critical customers, such as hospitals, energized first, then proceed with the work that will get the largest number back on the fastest. We’ll get all power restored as quickly as is safely possible. More info to come.
