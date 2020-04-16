Entergy Arkansas releases another statement on the power situation in Bradley County late Wednesday evening. Below is the statement in its entirety:
As of 4:00 p.m. on April 15, there are 4,182 customers without power in the Warren and Hermitage service areas. Damage assessments will be 100 percent complete today. The damage assessed includes 3 broken poles and 46 locations with downed wire. Our work plan for the evening is to continue making repairs on the West Pine Street area, which will begin restoring power to the northwestern half of Warren. All customers who can safely take power are expected to receive power by 6:00 p.m. Friday, April 17.
Thursday, April 16, 2020
Entergy begins work to restore power to Warren by Friday evening
