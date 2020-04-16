Entergy still on track to have power restored by Friday evening

As of 7:00 p.m. April 16, there are 3,843 customers without power in the Warren and Hermitage service areas. The remaining damage includes 9 broken poles, 33 locations with downed wire, and 22 locations with other damaged equipment. Our work plan for the remainder of the evening is to continue making repairs to the West Pine Street area, along HWY 278 W, and continue tree removal in several areas within the Warren city limits. Approximately 60 additional field workers arrived in the area today and are assisting with restoration efforts. All customers who can safely take power are expected to be restored by 6:00 p.m. Friday, April 17.pected to be restored by 6:00 p.m. Friday, April 17.
