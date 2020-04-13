Extensive damage could mean Warren and Hermitage areas without power for several days

According to Entergy, “as of 6:00 p.m. on April 13, there are 4,182 customers without power in the Warren and Hermitage service areas.” Entergy has begun to assess the damages. That assessment is expected to be completed by 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15.
No estimated restoration of power time is available via Entergy’s website, as they state there is “extensive damage.”
The Entergy Arkansas Facebook page reported Monday evening that their “preliminary count” included 420 broken poles that must be replaced within South Arkansas. Across all of the southern portion of Arkansas, Entergy reported outages were at 117,000, down from a peak of 128,145 Monday morning.
