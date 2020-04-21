Fire Department responds to recent storms and vehicle accidents

The Warren Fire Department ran 20 calls during the recent storms which passed through the area. They were actively searching houses that had fallen trees on them, cutting trees out of roadways, reporting of power lines down and removal throughout the city in conjunction with the street department and Bradley County Rural Fire Department and police agencies.
The department also responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Bradley 32 and Hwy. 278 Bypass. Extrication of 3 trapped victims from a van. Three other members of the van were able to escape the vehicle. The eighteen-wheeler has three occupants that were all able to escape. Victims were transported by ambulance(BCMC), helicopters(Little Rock) and personal fire department vehicles(Drew Memorial) due to a shortage of ambulance availability. One helicopter had to land in the roadway at the scene for transport.
The department also responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Bradley 32 and Hwy. 278 Bypass. Extrication of 3 trapped victims from a van. Three other members of the van were able to escape the vehicle. The eighteen-wheeler has three occupants that were all able to escape. Victims were transported by ambulance(BCMC), helicopters(Little Rock) and personal fire department vehicles(Drew Memorial) due to a shortage of ambulance availability. One helicopter had to land in the roadway at the scene for transport.
No comments:
Post a Comment