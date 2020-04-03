GFWC Warren Woman's Club Sponsors Poetry and Short Story Writing Contest

Each year, the GFWC Warren Woman's Club sponsors a Poetry and Short Story Writing Contest in the county schools. Each winner will receive a journal as soon as they return to school.
HERMITAGE SCHOOL
Poetry Contest
5th Grade: 1st place; Jeremy Keller for "Chicken, Chicken Dumpling"
6th Grade: 1st place: Rayleigh Temple for "Broken Home"
2nd place: Kayleea Keller for "Life"
Short Story Contest
5th grade; 1st place: Jeremy Keller for "Follow That TracK"
6th grade: 1st place: Sara Huitt for "Bullying"
2nd place: Kayleea Keller for "Magical Zoo"
3rd place: Evan Etue for "Sticks and Stones"
Rayleigh Temple (Poem) and Sarah Huitt (short story) have been sent to the Audrey Swope State Writing Contest which will be held in May.
FIRST BAPTIST CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Poetry Contest
4th Grade: 1st place; Slade Huggins for "Fred the Turtle"
2nd place: Hunter Richardson for "My Cat"
3rd place: Daxx Morgan for "My Plane"
5th grade: 1st Place:John Sawyer Murphy for "The Phoenix"
2nd place: Brooke Rawls for "Gymnastics"
3rd Place: Paisley Jo Stanley for "Paisley Jo"
Short Story Contest:
1st Grade: 1st place: Westin Clanton for "Spring"
2nd Place: Lucy Denton for "Spring"
3rd Place: Eli Lynch for "Spring Break"
2nd Grade: 1st Place: Abigail Erdley for "Bluest Day"
2nd place: Conley Lathan for "The Boys Saved Humanity"
3rd place: Stormy Taylor for "The Mountain Climb"
3rd Grade: 1st place: Addilee Murphy for "Friends"
2nd Place: Olivia Roberson for "Donald Trump"
3rd place: Charlie Griffin for "The Olympics"
4thGrade: 1st place: Hunter Richardson for "Colossal Fight"
2nd place: M. J. Valentine for "Three Little Ducks
5th Grade: 1st place: Brooke Rawls for "Hicup and Bambi"
2nd place: Owen Roberson for "My Cow Rodeo"
3rd Place: Emma Barajas for "Best Friends"
WARREN SCHOOLS
Poetry Contest:
1st Grade: 1st place: Kamia Lewis for "Why I Love Nature"
2nd place: Trapper Groves for "Sports I Love"
3rd place: Alyssa Martenez for "Sparkles
4th Grade: 1st Place: Asher Reep for "Far From Home"
8th Grade: Westin Reep for "Ireland, My Home Past"
Short Story Contest
1st grade: 1st Place: Zoe Greenwood for "A Ghost in My House"
2nd Place: Mariah Partman for "Retelling of Cinderella"
3rd place: LaKaree Williams for "I love Summer"
4th Grade: 1st place: Asher Reep for "Drew Brees-A Positive Attitude and Leader
8th Grade: 1st Place: Weston Reep for "The Train Running Two Tracks"
Kamia Lewis (Poem), Zoe Greenwood (Short Story), and Asher Reep (Poem & Short Story) have been sent to Audrey Swope State Writing Contest which will be held in May.
