Governor gives clearance for dine-in restaurants to start serving customers again May 11

Limited dine-in service at restaurants will be allowed to resume May 11 after Governor Asa Hutchinson made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
The announcement comes as Bradley County was announced to have three new cases of Covid-19 from the previous day. Five of the 11 cases in the County have now recovered, with one fatality due to the virus.
Arkansas as a state now has 1,902 active cases. In totality the State has had a cumulative count of 3,137 positive cases with 57 deaths to-date.
Yesterday, it was announced that Arkansas State Parks will begin phase one of reopening the Arkansas economy with partial opening on May 1 and May 15.
Since March 19, Arkansas has restricted restaurants to carryout and curbside service only. When restaurants reopen May 11 to dine-in customers, there will still be some restrictions that both the individual businesses, as well as the customer, will be expected to follow.
Restaurants will be limited to 33 percent of their normal guest capacity. Social distancing measures will still be in place. Reservations are highly encouraged. Gloves are required for staff, and daily staff screens should take place. Bars inside restaurants are still prohibited but carryout alcohol will still be allowed in locations where alcohol is legal. No groups of more than 10 people are allowed to dine together. Restaurants are also being encouraged to set aside an hour for senior citizens to dine-in.
While some of these recommendations are more unusual, customers and staff are still asked to please use common practice measures such as frequent hand washing and cleaning and disinfecting tables and menus after each meal.
Face coverings are also recommended, but restaurants will be allowed to decide if their customers must wear then according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Restaurants that require them can also refuse service if the customer does not comply.
This portion of the reopening is considered phase 1, with two more phases needed to be back to normal operations. The second phase will include 67 percent guest capacity. The third phase will include full normal operations resuming.
Governor Hutchinson also announced a program to help businesses offset expenses arising from keeping patrons and staff healthy. The program is a $15 million investment called Arkansas Ready for Business. It will cover the costs for personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and services, as well as other one-time expenses to help the business open once again. The program will pay $1,000 per full-time staff member and up to $100,000 per business.
Another press conference is set to take place Thursday, with an expectation of gyms being given a date for reopening. Barbershops and salons will be addressed Friday. A date for possibly allowing churches and other venues to congregate in large groups will be announced May 4.
