Governor Hutchinson Announces Certain Nonessential Procedures May Resume April 27

LITTLE ROCK – Medical service providers can resume certain nonessential out-patient procedures, restricted during the COVID-19 health crisis, on April 27, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced at a news conference today. The Arkansas Department of Health has issued certain requirements for hospitals and out-patient clinics to follow in order to re-engage elective procedures.
The Governor also announced that he has established target dates to decide whether the state will lift restrictions on certain other services and businesses if Arkansas continues its trend of reducing the spread of COVID-19.
“We are moving in the right direction,” Governor Hutchinson said. “I am encouraged with the trends we are seeing. If we stay on target, our desire and intent is to start lifting restrictions. But we’re going to be watching the data every day. We’re going to take it a step at a time.
“Even if we do decide to lift restrictions on certain industries after May 4, I want to emphasize that they will remain under Phase One guidelines that call for masks, social distancing, and limits on the size of gatherings.”
Governor Hutchinson announced these dates for decisions regarding lifting restrictions:
April 29: Restaurants
April 30: Gyms and indoor recreational facilities
May 1: Beauty salons and barber shops
May 4: Places of worship and larger venues
