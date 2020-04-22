Hermitage School Board meets for April

The Hermitage Board of Education met in regular session on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the High School Cafeteria. Board members present were: Russell Richard; Mary Hamilton; David Wilkerson; Kevin Reep; Harold Hampton; Gary Vines and Dorothy Davis. Others present were Dr. Tracy Tucker, Superintendent. (Due to COVID-19 restrictions, information about the meeting was shared and a Zoom option for attendance was provided.)
The minutes from the March 9, 2020 meeting were read. The motion to approve was made by Harold Hampton. The second was made by Mary Hamilton. The motion passed 7-0.
The financial report was reviewed. The motion to accept the report and pay bills was made by Mary Hamilton. The second was made by Dorothy Davis. The motion passed 7-0.
Dr. Tucker gave the reports for Rosalynda Ellis, Mistie McGhee and Jade Huitt. Dr. Tucker gave the Superintendent's report.
The motion to accept the approval of Special Education assurances was made by Harold Hampton. The second was made by Mary Hamilton. The motion passed 7-0.
The motion to accept the approval of the contract for OD with Arkansas Leadership Academy was made by Kevin Reep. The second was made by David Wilkerson. The motion passed 7-0.
The motion to approve a lease with Midwest for 4 buses was made by Kevin Reep. The second was made by Harold Hampton. The motion passed 7-0.
The motion to approve the purchase of 150 chromebooks was made by Gary Vines. The second was made by Mary Hamilton. The motion passed 7-0.
The motion to approve the 2020-21 Student Insurance (continuation of current plan with HSR) was made by Kevin Reep. The second was made by Dorothy Davis. The motion passed 7-0.
The motion to approve the Board Policy changes to 2.3, 4.3, 5.3 and 8.15 and other non-substantive changes (formatting or legal reference changes, etc.) was made by Gary Vines. The second was made by Kevin Reep. The motion passed 7-0.
The Board went into Executive Session to discuss personnel. The Board came out of Executive Session.
Letters of resignation from Joe Don Greenwood and Becky Greenwood were read. The motion to accept the resignation was made by Harold Hampton. The second was made by Dorothy Davis. The motion passed 7-0.
Recommendations for hires were: Kala Thornton for a High School teacher; Christy Saunders for Elementary Paraprofessional; Cristy Cathey for K-12 Math Facilitator; Jamie Corker for Special Education; Nevada Johnson as District Technology Coordinator; and Dr. Tracy Tucker as Superintendent. The motion to accept these recommendations was made by David Wilkerson. The second was made by Kevin Reep. The motion passed 7-0.
The motion to adjourn was by Harold Hampton. The second was by Mary Hamilton. The motion passed 7-0.
