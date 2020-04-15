Hermitage School Board planning to hold meeting Monday, April 20

Press release from the Hermitage School District:
At this time, our meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 20, 2020. We will meet at 6 PM in the cafeteria at Hermitage High School. Due to the guidelines for gathering in our state, we will not physically open our meeting to anyone other than our board members and administrators.
If you are interested in attending the meeting via Zoom, please let me know. I will send you a secure link that you will use to view the meeting. Of course, this scenario will occur only if we get power back on and can hold the meeting and get a quorum. I am working on a tentative agenda and will send one to you on Monday. I do know, at this point, that, in addition to our monthly regulars (like minutes and finances), we will consider an ALA contract for 2020-2021, the special education assurances and budget for 2020-2021, and will plan to hold an executive session.
Thank you for your support of our district. We appreciate you all! Stay safe!
