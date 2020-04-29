Honor a graduate with an advertisement on salineriverchronicle.com's front page

Although the school year was taken online and eventually on-campus instruction was cancelled for the remainder of the 2019-2020 session, we still want to celebrate and congratulate this year's graduating seniors.
Salineriverchronicle.com will be posting congratulatory advertisements for those who wish to congratulate a particular senior. Ads will run on the front page of salineriverchronicle.com one time with their own shareable headline and link, so that you can post it on social media as well. Advertisements are $25.
If you wish to purchase one of these congratulatory ads, please contact us by email at salineriverchronicle@gmail.com, or by phone at 870-820-2403 to place your order. Please include in your email the following information:
- Message you would like on the advertisement
- Photo of the student(optional)
- Name of the student
- Billing address and name
We will mail you an invoice at the end of the month after the advertisement has run on the site one time. There is no deadline for purchasing an ad.
