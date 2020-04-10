Latest COVID-19 Guidelines

Listen and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.
If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work.
If your children are sick, keep them at home. Contact your medical provider.
If you are an older person, or have a serious underlying health condition, stay home and away from other people.
If someone in your household has tested positive, keep the entire household at home.
Work or study from home whenever possible.
Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.
Avoid eating or drinking at bars and restaurants-Use pickup or delivery options.
Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.
Do not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.
Always practice good hygiene:
- Wash your hands, especially after touching any frequently used item or surface.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow.
- Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.
For more information vist coronavirus.gov
