Life Touch Hospice receives Hospice Honors for Second Straight Year

El Dorado, AR (April 27, 2020) – The Hospice Honors is a landmark collection of hospices providing the best patient and caregiver experience. This prestigious annual review recognizes hospices that provide the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view. Life Touch Hospice, a SHARE Foundation agency, is one of those recognized.
Hospice Honors awards organizations based on their scores on the Hospice Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Survey (CAHPS). On these surveys, caregivers grade the Hospice on multiple measures, such as communication with the family, help with pain and symptoms, overall rating, and willingness to recommend. HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice Honors is exclusive to hospices that use HEALTHCAREfirst as their CAHPS survey partner.
Individual hospice scores are created by totaling the caregiver-completed surveys for the evaluation period, October 2018 through September 2019. Next, HEALTHCAREfirst compares the individual totals on a national performance score, which is calculated from HEALTHCAREfirst‘s Hospice CAHPS database.
When compared to the HEALTHCAREfirst‘s Hospice database, Life Touch Hospice scored higher than the national average on more than 83% of quality measures. Life Touch is proud to be a recipient of HEALTHCAREfirst‘s 2020 Hospice Honors. Life Touch was also a recipient in 2019.
“While awards and honors are not the reason we love and care for our patients and families, it is nice for our staff to receive acknowledgment for their compassion, diligence, professionalism, and overall quality. The fact that these scores are coming directly from the families we have served makes this all the more special. We continually strive to improve and see this recognition as a benchmark upon which to improve, rather than grow complacent. Thank you to our staff for their dedication and HEALTHCAREfirst for the recognition,” says Jenifer McLelland, Executive Director of Life Touch Hospice.
