Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Local Walk Across Arkansas week 5 results

Following are the results for total minutes walked for week 5 of Walk Across Arkansas for the teams that have reported.  GFWC Warren Womans Club – 1670; Undertakers – 1062; and Travelin’ Tomatoes – 855;.  Top three individual placements for week 5 are:  Jane Weier – 730; Glenda Cross – 454; and Randy Hollis – 445.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution.  If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your Bradley County Extension Office as soon as possible.  Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.
