My experience having Covid-19

|Rob Reep was one of Bradley County's residents that was infected with Covid-19, and has since recovered.
Owner of salineriverchronicle.com
As most everyone knows at this point, I was one of the eight positive Covid-19 cases so far in Bradley County. Fortunately, I have fully recovered, but my family has been irrevocably changed due to the illness. My mother passed away from complications from the virus April 18 after a month plus long battle at St. Vincent Infirmary.
Arkansas has been effectively shut down for the past few weeks in an attempt to slow the spread of Covid-19, a virus which in just four months has swept across the entire globe. State officials are currently working to implement some sort of reopening over the next few days and weeks, but it remains to be seen how successful and safe that effort may actually be in the end. My opinion on that doesn’t matter much, but I hope I can share some information with the public about at least my own experience having the virus. Please remember that infected individuals may experience the virus differently, so this is simply my recollection of my own body’s reaction.
My experience started one night with the sudden onset of a fever. One hour I felt fine, the next, the fever was set in and I had chills. I immediately called my physician. The first night was the absolute worst. I had a terrible headache, chills, and fever, but the headache was the most painful. I tossed, turned, and never was able to get comfortable the entire night. My neck muscles were the first to hurt.
The next morning all seemed to be well. The fever was minimal and my headache was gone. I still went to be tested. Obviously, the news I received wasn’t great. I had Covid-19.
Over the following few days, perhaps 3 or 4, I felt fine. I had no headache, no sore throat, and no chills. I still was running a very light fever. I also developed a dry cough. It felt like I needed to cough, but there was literally nothing there.
As my wife can attest, for those four days I ate nothing. I lived on Gatorade. I was of course dealing with the terrible news that my mother was now on a ventilator and struggling to breath. Couple that with the fact that there was no possible way I could go see her in the hospital, and it was a recipe for depression. The only thing that pulled me through that first week was Christ and the love of our church family and other friends. I will be forever grateful to those that helped us during that time.
About five days in from the initial onset of symptoms, my body went into a pattern of waking up without fever, and then being thrust back into chills and a low-grade fever each afternoon and evening. I would go to sleep, and the next morning the fever was gone. By 3 or 4 o’clock it had returned, along with some chills. I would go to sleep and the next morning do it all over again.
|Here is a sample photo of what the white spots
looked like during Rob's experience with Covid-19.
It’s interesting that although my throat looked bad, I personally never felt a sore throat. Not even once did that occur.
At the same time my dry cough persisted and became worse. Deep in the center of my chest a cold feeling hit me each time I took a really deep breath. I wouldn’t describe it as a shortness of breath, because I never had any trouble breathing, but I suppose this could have been something that develops into a bigger problem for other people like my mom.
Going through day 10, my symptoms really began to dissipate. My throat visibly cleared, and my fever went away. The chills ended and I began to feel like my body was back to normal.
Our family was still of course under quarantine, so we waited a few more weeks until we were cleared by our doctor and the State Health Department.
The virus was not terribly hard on my body. I’ve certainly been sicker at other points in my life. The flu was immeasurably worse, and it still holds no candle to a stomach bug I had in late 2019.
My experience was pretty average from what I’ve read, but I want to caution my fellow citizens to not underestimate this virus. I’ve lived it. While my experience wasn’t too severe, I paid a price far greater than I ever wanted to pay. I lost my mom.
Yes, for most people that are infected by the virus, symptoms may not be that bad, but for the the loved ones around you that are already compromised, it can be deadly. My family and I took every single cleansing precaution and method we could possibly take, and it still found its way to us. Covid-19 is highly contagious.
I urge my community to be careful. Covid-19 is no joke. Take it seriously, if not for yourself, for a loved one.
No comments:
Post a Comment