News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Coronavirus Closings
Tweets by salinerivernews
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
No garbage pickup this Friday
The City of Warren has announced it will be observing Good Friday with the Municipal Building closed Friday, April 10, 2020. There will be no garbage pickup on this day.
at
10:45 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment