One arrested and one warrant issued for string of hunting camp burglaries

The Resident Hunting camp, located on Bradley County Road 301 Jersey, Arkansas was also burglarized. A 1997 Jeep, a 2008 Honda four-wheeler, compound bows, and other items were stolen from the camp.
A Honda motorycle, trailer, and Craftsman riding lawnmower was reported stolen from Mitchum Landing at Moro Bay.
On 03/27/2020, Anthony McElyea, W/M, from Hampton, Arkansas, and Dustin Lee Scott, W/M, of Eldorado, Arkansas, were developed as suspects in the reported cases. McElyea has been arrested and confessed to the crimes. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Dustin Lee Scott.
The 1997 Jeep, the 2008 Honda four-wheeler from the Resident Hunting camp has been recovered. The Honda motorcycle, trailer, and Craftsman riding lawnmower, stolen from Mitchum Landing has also been recovered. At this time, the Bradley County Sheriff's Department is still trying to recover property that has been reported stolen.
No comments:
Post a Comment