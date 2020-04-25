Pastime of a ‘Gentle Giant’ Hugh Allen Jones

By Maylon Rice
Sometimes it is a note of extreme sadness that causes these Pastimes of yesterday to surface.
The reason today, I write, this Pastime, is of a passing of one of Warren’s truly unique characters – Hugh Allen Jones.
In other areas of this modern-day news outlet, an obituary of less than 100 words to form his life’s story for the readers of the Saline River Chronicle and most any other news outlets left today that publishes such items.
Those 100 words will, it seems, convey the brevity of life’s details to those who never knew the man.
For those of us who saw this tall, very quiet man “who walked the red-brick streets of Warren,” as my friend John Burch, so eloquently describes him; a mere million words might not tell all the stories there are to tell about Hugh Allen Jones.
I, for one, especially liked Lucinda Miles’ entry on the Facebook page, “If you grew up in Warren,” when she wrote: “He was amazing… a gentle giant.”
After I notified John Burch that I had information Jones, now 86, had died this week ( Monday, March 23rd ). John quickly posted a notice with an old 1960s photo of a be-speckled, dark haired Jones and the comments came pouring in to the Facebook page.
As of the same evening, more than 70 people had joined on the cyber conversation. All of them saying nice things about him; and in each voice there was a noticeable a note of sadness, that yet another truly “Warren icon,” has left us and the serene times of yesteryear, in which we all lived, were both now gone.
