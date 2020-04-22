Pastime: Rays of sunlight streaming in a window

By Maylon Rice
The memories of yesteryear can be a healing, smoothing balm, even amidst the emotionally wrenching times we live in.
I can stand in a spot in my childhood memories, in the tiny little 600-square foot library on the Bradley County Courthouse Square – a former home to the Circuit Clerk’s and all the records so sacred, as not to leave in the larger courthouse where fires were known to have at least damaged that structure in years long gone by.
Standing in the east window of the library, where the small, but compact, children’s section of books were housed, it was the perfect spot for seclusion from the world outside that haven of happiness – the library.
The window faced out the east side of the building. It was a simple six-pane, single glass window. It did sit a little lower on the wall than usual, just because this was indeed an old, separate part of the larger courthouse sitting behind the little library looking out on Myrtle Street.
I could stand at that window, placing my book on the shelf just there at the base of the window and watch the tiny dust mites’ dance in the morning sunshine streaming in from the east. It was here that such books as “American Heroes” collection – a tiny chapter book set in orange-red biding were housed. I learned about Abraham Lincoln (and his affection for reading, libraries and library books); George Washington’s brave move over a frozen river under cover of darkness to surprise the British; or of an even braver lady, Clara Barton, who would not be deterred to serve those in need of medical help.
