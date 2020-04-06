Public Service Announcement from District Court Warren Department, 28th State District Court

District Judge Bruce Anderson has announced further changes to the District Court calendar. These are as follows:
- cases which were originally set for Wednesday, March 18 and were reset to April 22, 2020, by Judge Anderson’s earlier announcement, are reset to Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 8:30 AM
- cases which are set for Wednesday, April 1, are reset to Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 8:30 AM
- cases which are set for Wednesday, April 8, are reset to Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 8:30 AM
- cases which are set for Thursday, April 9, are reset to Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 8:30 AM
- cases which are set for Wednesday, April 15, are reset to Wednesday, July 15, at 8:30 AM
The District Court office will be closed to the public until further notice. During the closure, court staff will be present at the court office to assist the public by telephone. The court office number is 870-367-4420.
Judge Anderson reminds those who owe fines that payment of fines can be made online at MyFinePayment.Com or by telephone at 877-591-8768. There is a nominal service charge for using this service. Fines may be paid in cash or by money order at the Warren Police Department. Persons with questions about fines may call the court office at the above number.
Judge Anderson asks for the continuing understanding and patience of the public as the court seeks to protect the health of the public by taking these steps to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
- cases which were originally set for Wednesday, March 18 and were reset to April 22, 2020, by Judge Anderson’s earlier announcement, are reset to Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 8:30 AM
- cases which are set for Wednesday, April 1, are reset to Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 8:30 AM
- cases which are set for Wednesday, April 8, are reset to Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 8:30 AM
- cases which are set for Thursday, April 9, are reset to Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 8:30 AM
- cases which are set for Wednesday, April 15, are reset to Wednesday, July 15, at 8:30 AM
The District Court office will be closed to the public until further notice. During the closure, court staff will be present at the court office to assist the public by telephone. The court office number is 870-367-4420.
Judge Anderson reminds those who owe fines that payment of fines can be made online at MyFinePayment.Com or by telephone at 877-591-8768. There is a nominal service charge for using this service. Fines may be paid in cash or by money order at the Warren Police Department. Persons with questions about fines may call the court office at the above number.
Judge Anderson asks for the continuing understanding and patience of the public as the court seeks to protect the health of the public by taking these steps to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
No comments:
Post a Comment