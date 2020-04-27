Public Service Announcement from District Court Warren Department, 28th State District Court

District Judge Bruce Anderson has announced further changes to the District Court calendar. These are as follows:
The District Court office will be closed to the public until further notice. During the closure, court staff will be present at the court office to assist the public by telephone. The court office number is 870-226-2567. Questions may also be submitted by email to 28statecourt@gmail.com.
Judge Anderson reminds those who owe fines that payment of fines can be made online at MyFine Payment. Com or by telephone at 877-591-8768. There is a nominal service charge for using this service. Fines may be paid in cash or by money order at the Warren Police Department. Persons with questions about fines may call the c office at the above number or email them to the above email address.
Judge Anderson thanks the public for their continuing understanding and patience as the court works with state and local government, and the public, to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
- cases which are set for Wednesday, May 6, are reset to Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 8:30 AM
- cases which are set for Wednesday, May 13, are reset to Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 8:30 AM
- cases which are set for Thursday, May 14, are reset to Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 8:30 AM
- cases which are set for Wednesday, May 20, are reset to Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 8:30 AM
