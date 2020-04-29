Robert Cuthbertson retiring after 26 successful years and a State Championship with Lumberjack Baseball

|Coach Robert Cuthbertson. Photo courtesy of the
Lumberjack Booster Club facebook page.
Robert Cuthbertson, who has coached Lumberjack Baseball for 26 years is retiring at the end of the 2019/2020 school year. Coach Cuthbertson served 16 years as Head Coach and another 10 as assistant coach. He holds an overall record of 192 wins and 177 losses as Head Coach. His teams are among the most successful in Lumberjack Baseball history and among the most successful in Lumberjack Athletics.
CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE IN SPORTS.
