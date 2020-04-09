Thursday, April 9, 2020

Six total COVID-19 cases in Bradley County

According to the Arkansas Department of Health website, Bradley County has six confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 as of April 9 at 7:00 p.m.

Arkansas as a state has a total of 1,146 cases, with 305 recoveries and 21 deaths.  63 people from Bradley County have tested negative according to the most recent reports.

