Sunday night storms leave over 4,100 Bradley County residents without power

Sunday night, April 12, storms left a path of damage across South Arkansas, including Bradley County, where over 4,100 residents that receive their electricity from Entergy are without power this Monday morning.
Trees, fences, homes, and vehicles were damaged by the severe winds that arrived with the storms. Salineriverchronicle.com is working to get an estimate on when power might be restored, but at this time it is unlikely it will be within the next 12-24 hours for most residents.
Please be safe, but if you have storm damage photos, please email them to salineriverchronicle@gmail.com. Please include in the email the location.
The above photo is courtesy of the Bradley County Rural Fire Department. They spent most of last night working to clear roads of overturned trees.
