Telemedicine Offered at the BCMC Rural Health Clinic and Women’s Clinic

Bradley County Medical Center is pleased to announce that telemedicine is now available at the BCMC Rural Health Clinic and Women’s Clinic, located at 304 East Central Street across the street from the hospital, as another way to serve our patients.
To participate in telemedicine, all you need is a cellular phone with video capability. The patient calls the BCMC Rural Health Clinic and Women’s Clinic at 870-226-8636 to make a telemedicine appointment. The patient then received a text message with a link on it prior to their appointment. The next step is for the patient to click on that link and open it. Once the link is open the patient types their name in, clicks Check In, and then click to enable camera. The provider will then connect with the patient and begin the appointment.
Telemedicine was already on the rise, but has increased exponentially since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the BCMC Rural Health Clinic and Women’s Clinic also has a drive-through option where you don’t have to get out of your car. The clinic is still accepting walk-ins, but strongly encourages people to call ahead to schedule an appointment at 870-226-8636.
To keep up with the latest news and updates from BCMC, please like the Bradley County Medical Center and BCMC Rural Health Clinic and Women’s Clinic pages on Facebook.
To participate in telemedicine, all you need is a cellular phone with video capability. The patient calls the BCMC Rural Health Clinic and Women’s Clinic at 870-226-8636 to make a telemedicine appointment. The patient then received a text message with a link on it prior to their appointment. The next step is for the patient to click on that link and open it. Once the link is open the patient types their name in, clicks Check In, and then click to enable camera. The provider will then connect with the patient and begin the appointment.
Telemedicine was already on the rise, but has increased exponentially since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the BCMC Rural Health Clinic and Women’s Clinic also has a drive-through option where you don’t have to get out of your car. The clinic is still accepting walk-ins, but strongly encourages people to call ahead to schedule an appointment at 870-226-8636.
To keep up with the latest news and updates from BCMC, please like the Bradley County Medical Center and BCMC Rural Health Clinic and Women’s Clinic pages on Facebook.
No comments:
Post a Comment