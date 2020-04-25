The Foundation Board of Shelter Insurance is making this special announcement

To quickly determine and meet the COVID-19 needs of our region, The Shelter Insurance Foundation Board approved support to our entire Shelter Insurance territory by allocating $1,000 per agent for each of our nearly 1,400 captive Shelter agencies and $5,000 for each of our twenty branch offices to designate to a charity in their respective area working to respond to local COVID-19 needs. All of these efforts will provide $1.5 million to support all of our communities as each and every one of us care for one another in this unprecedented time.
Greg Harton, Local Shelter Insurance Agent has selected Bradley Medical and Health Foundation as the recipient of this donation and greatly appreciates the service they are providing to residents of Bradley County and Bradley County Medical Center.
