Three People Deceased After Early Morning Vehicle Accident On US Highway 63 South

Three people were killed in a two vehicle accident at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday morning, April 1, 2020 on US Highway 63 South after one vehicle crossed over into the southbound lane.
According to the Arkansas State Police accident report, a 2009 Toyota driven by 28 year-old Jeffery D Evins of Monticello was traveling north on U.S. Highway 63 about to pass by a 2002 GMC which was traveling southbound in the opposite direction. The Toyota crossed the centerline and struck the GMC head-on.
Driving the GMC was 30 year-old Clint Malone Trammell of Kingsland. One other passenger, 51 year-old Stacy Malone Trammell of Fordyce, was also in the GMC.
All three people involved in the accident were pronounced deceased.
The State Police report notes that the weather conditions were clear and the road condition was dry at the time of the accident.
