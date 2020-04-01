Today is 2020 Census Day

y2020census.gov . The process doesn't take but about five to ten minutes, and is very user friendly.
Once you arrive at the website, click on the blue tab that says "Start Questionnaire." Please be sure and have your Census ID that was delivered by mail in the last few weeks on hand, as you will need that to continue.
Once you have completed the questionnaire, you will be prompted to exit out of the window.
