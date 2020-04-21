Tomato Festival Committee "considering all options" for the 2020 event

The Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival committee released a statement Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in regards to concerns and plans for the how best to handle the 2020 Pink Tomato Festival in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival committee members are working on plans for the 64th Annual Festival which is normally held the second weekend in June. Announcements will be made soon as to how we will proceed under the existing conditions we are experiencing," says the committee.
According to the statement, "the PTF committee members are seriously considering all options for this time honored Bradley County tradition while maintaining the safety of Festival attendees and participants." More information is planned to be announced after May 1.
Other major festivals around the United States have already taken a hit due to COVID-19, many of which were scheduled to take place after the traditional second weekend of June Tomato Festival. San Diego's iconic Comic-Con Festival, which was set to take place from July 23 to July 26, and would have been the event's 50th anniversary festival, has been cancelled entirely. Burning Man, an art and culture festival held annually in Nevada has been cancelled. It was set for August 30, to September 7. The famous Telluride Bluegrass Festival, an annual family friendly outdoor music festival in the little town of Telluride, Colorado, which was set to take place June 18 to June 21, 2020, was canceled earlier last month.
The list of events and festivals that have already been cancelled for the spring and summer of 2020 due to COVID-19 is growing each day, with an untold number already postponed till late in the summer or even pushed back to the summer of 2021.
With only seven weeks until the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival, it remains to be seen how the 2020 festival will proceed. The festival itself is not only an entertaining aspect of our community that we look forward to enjoying each year, but it is also a major economic booster, bringing in thousands of people to the City of Warren.
Salineriverchronicle.com will continue to follow developments on this story.
