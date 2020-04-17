Warren City Council meets via conference call

Warren mayor Denisa Pennington presided over the meeting which was headquartered in the Warren Municipal Courtroom. Five council members took part by phone. Limited staff were present in the main meeting room.
The board approved the March 2020 minutes and financial report. They then approved ordinance 925 that amended the city budget to provide some state grant funds to J&E Food Group.
They also approved resolution A643 from the Delta Regional Authority for grant money for the Warren Water and Sewer Department.
The March 2020 bills were approved to be paid.
